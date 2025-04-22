Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Quantum Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 677,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,769. Quantum Fintech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.
About Quantum Fintech Acquisition
