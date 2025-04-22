Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 677,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,769. Quantum Fintech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

About Quantum Fintech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

