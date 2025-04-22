Gold Stocks To Follow Today – April 19th

Coca-Cola, Robinhood Markets, and Newmont are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to shares of companies that are primarily engaged in the exploration, extraction, and production of gold. Investors often purchase these stocks as a way to gain indirect exposure to gold prices, although their performance can also be influenced by company-specific factors such as management efficiency and operational risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,745,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,409,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.42. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,885,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,248,918. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Newmont stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.08. 14,364,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,880,865. Newmont has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

