Top Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 19th

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. They represent ownership in these institutions and can be influenced by factors like economic conditions, interest rates, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $128.94 on Friday, hitting $456.10. 29,048,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,443. The stock has a market cap of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $438.50 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.95 and a 200 day moving average of $540.65.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 101,076,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,004,783. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.35. 5,310,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,616. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $396.35 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.96.

