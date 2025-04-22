Eversept Partners LP Purchases 6,573 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises about 12.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $138,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 42.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,099,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,958,000 after acquiring an additional 328,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $421,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,917,535.36. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $563,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,129.12. This trade represents a 29.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,922 shares of company stock worth $51,603,664 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

