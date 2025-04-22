Anomaly Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 961,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,431 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up about 8.1% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 1.51% of Burlington Stores worth $274,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $2,933,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 3.9 %

BURL opened at $217.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

