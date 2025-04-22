Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 673,923 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 673,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,530,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 10.1% of Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $433.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.95.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.