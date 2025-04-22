Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Scienjoy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Scienjoy Trading Down 7.5 %

SJ opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $30.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

