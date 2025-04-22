Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Scienjoy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 4.55%.
Scienjoy Trading Down 7.5 %
SJ opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $30.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.
About Scienjoy
