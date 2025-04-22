Dilation Capital Management LP Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dilation Capital Management LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,213,000. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 5.8% of Dilation Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,686,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $202,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.35. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

