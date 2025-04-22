Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $154.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.39.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy Stock Performance
ATO opened at $156.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.13. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.20.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atmos Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.
Atmos Energy Company Profile
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
