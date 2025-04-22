Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $154.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,788,000 after purchasing an additional 73,007 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO opened at $156.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.13. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.20.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

