XTX Topco Ltd Has $415,000 Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,170 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Veralto by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Veralto by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $83.87 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

