Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $238.10 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,313,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.72% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $238,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on CALM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,504,480.40. This trade represents a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.