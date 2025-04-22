ASE Technology (ASX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $143.62 billion for the quarter.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

