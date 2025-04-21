Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $365,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BR opened at $236.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $247.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

