B Group Inc. Buys Shares of 965,556 Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

B Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 965,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Taysha Gene Therapies accounts for 1.0% of B Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. B Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Taysha Gene Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,906,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,469,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,528,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 5.1 %

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $254.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

