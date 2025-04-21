Short Interest in Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) Drops By 16.5%

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,478,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 2,969,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mebuki Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEBUF opened at $2.06 on Monday. Mebuki Financial Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.
Mebuki Financial Group Company Profile
