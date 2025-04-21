Top Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now – April 20th

Bank of America, Charles Schwab, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, BlackRock, D.R. Horton, and Prologis are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves owning, developing, managing, or investing in properties and real estate assets. By purchasing these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to the real estate market, potentially benefiting from rental income, property value appreciation, and overall sector performance without having to buy physical properties directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,052,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,058,283. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,270,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 129,148,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,782,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,930,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,516,893. The company has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE:BLK traded up $10.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $875.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,910. The company has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $930.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $985.65. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $748.02 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $121.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,395,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,346. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average is $146.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,213,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,014. Prologis has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average of $113.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Featured Articles