James Crichton Sells 2,000 Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Crichton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$17,500.00.

James Crichton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, James Crichton sold 10,400 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$84,032.00.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

FTG stock opened at C$8.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28. The firm has a market cap of C$218.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.45. Firan Technology Group Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$8.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Firan Technology Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Firan Technology Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

