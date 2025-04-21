Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 3580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

Los Andes Copper Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 34.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a market cap of C$159.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

