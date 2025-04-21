Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$10.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.37.
About Vulcan Minerals
Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vulcan Minerals
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.