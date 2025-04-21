Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$10.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.37.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

