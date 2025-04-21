Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 301487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

WEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.55 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of C$118.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44.

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

