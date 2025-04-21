Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2,104,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

