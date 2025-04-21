Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,845 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.2% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $219,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 242.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $151.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

