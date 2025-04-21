Capital International Inc. CA Sells 65 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Workday by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 45.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,129,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $221.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

