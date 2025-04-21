Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 2.9% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $220.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

