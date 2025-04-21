TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $204.60 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,578,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,570 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up about 1.7% of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Brookfield worth $204,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BN. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

