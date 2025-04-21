HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Sold by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,859 shares during the period. HashiCorp comprises 4.9% of ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in HashiCorp by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

