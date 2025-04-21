Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,730,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,409,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after acquiring an additional 894,562 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $47.85 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

