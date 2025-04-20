Thematics Asset Management Sells 1,602 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.38.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $973.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $954.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $893.08. The company has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.