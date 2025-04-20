Steamships Trading Company Limited (SST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Steamships Trading Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Steamships Trading alerts:

About Steamships Trading

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Steamships Trading Company Limited engages in the shipping, transport, property, and hospitality operation businesses in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Property and Hospitality, Logistics, and Commercial and Investment. It offers scheduled services to manufacturers, wholesalers, and liner carriers; depot services comprising equipment hire, warehousing, and bonded or unbonded yard storage; short and long-term vessel charters specialized in shallow water river shipping; and intermodal logistics solutions linked to land-based services, such as road transport, cargo handling, storage, customs clearance, lay down areas, and warehousing.

Receive News & Ratings for Steamships Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steamships Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.