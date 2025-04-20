Steamships Trading Company Limited (SST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.
Steamships Trading Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.30.
About Steamships Trading
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Steamships Trading
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Steamships Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steamships Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.