Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RGTIW stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

