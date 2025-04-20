MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 140,000 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 83,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 505,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 250,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

