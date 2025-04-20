MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 369,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 58.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pure Cycle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

