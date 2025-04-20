Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 491,922 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

