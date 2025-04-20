First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Up 38.6% in March

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 1,201,250.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 72,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 72,075 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 58,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. CF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 213,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,676 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of FGB opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

