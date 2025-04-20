Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 232,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 411,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:BNRG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,476. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.
