Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 232,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 411,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brenmiller Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNRG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,476. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.