Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

