Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $611.81.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $482.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.02. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

