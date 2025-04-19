Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in UBS Group stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $27.96 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

