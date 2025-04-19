Space Stocks Worth Watching – April 18th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and General Electric are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the space industry, including sectors such as satellite communications, rocket technology, space exploration, and related scientific research. These stocks offer investors a way to participate in the growing and often innovative space market, which can be characterized by high volatility, significant government and commercial contracts, and rapid technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,930,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,296,298. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.88.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,890. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $396.35 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,213,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,960. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT stock traded down $13.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $463.80. 3,051,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,241. The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.23. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

General Electric stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,927,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average is $186.53. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $146.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

