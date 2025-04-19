Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Drops By 35.7%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 1.5 %

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

