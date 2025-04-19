Autonolas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $268,410.31 (OLAS)

Autonolas (OLAS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Autonolas token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Autonolas has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonolas has a market capitalization of $44.11 million and $268,410.31 worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonolas alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85,099.93 or 0.99899539 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,806.35 or 0.99554894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Autonolas Token Profile

Autonolas launched on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 467,141,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,980,809 tokens. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network.

Buying and Selling Autonolas

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 467,141,220.65369345 with 160,980,809.91063229 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.27493888 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $279,904.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonolas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonolas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonolas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.