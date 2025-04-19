Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Up 80.4% in March

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the March 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

PCFBF stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

About Pacific Basin Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.