Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Up 80.4% in March

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the March 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
PCFBF stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
