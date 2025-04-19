Ossiam Has $13.55 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ossiam grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 438.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,953 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Clorox by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CLX opened at $139.60 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.