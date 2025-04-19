GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 2,367 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $1,411,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 71,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 559,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,736,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

