Coastline Trust Co Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $988,346,000 after purchasing an additional 192,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 26,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 17,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. The trade was a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $426.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $497.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.64. The firm has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.85 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

