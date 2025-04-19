24,338 Shares in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Acquired by Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Rubrik makes up approximately 1.3% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Price Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46.

Insider Activity

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $193,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828.43. This represents a 94.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,958,598.32. This trade represents a 17.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 515,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,167,897.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Rubrik Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

