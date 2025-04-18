Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 229,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 21.4% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 95,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 650,194 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.