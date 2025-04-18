Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $890,000 Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,623,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.86.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $166.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day moving average of $172.72. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $198.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.