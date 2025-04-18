Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Graham by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Graham Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $908.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.92. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $683.00 and a 52-week high of $1,003.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $941.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $904.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

