Short Interest in Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Rises By 100.0%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Meiji Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MEJHY traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 7,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. Meiji has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

